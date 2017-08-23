Stephen Espinoza Talks Potential McGregor-Mayweather PPV Numbers

Stephen Espinoza is setting his expectations for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view lower than people may think.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll air live on Showtime pay-per-view. Espinoza, who is a Showtime Sports Executive, recently told the media that he isn’t counting on McGregor vs. Mayweather to top the PPV record (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Anything beyond 4.6 million (would surprise me). In retrospect, a lot of predictions, including mine for Mayweather-Pacquiao, were in the 3 to 3.5 million, which we thought were borderline crazy. To surpass that by 30 percent is a shock. We all walked away form that event saying we would never see anything like that again in our lifetimes. To be here two years later talking maybe 5 million, maybe 4 million would be impressive. It’s crazy that we’re even talking about that record being in play.”