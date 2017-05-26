Stephen Espinoza Wants Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather This Fall

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor
If Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather throw down, the ideal timing for all parties involved would be early fall.

The buzz surrounding a potential boxing match-up between McGregor and Mayweather hasn’t slowed down. After “Notorious” signed his end of the deal, the sports world has been waiting to see what “Money” does next.

If Mayweather’s team moves quickly and signs on the dotted line, the fight could happen as soon as early fall. That’s what Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza recently told Fight Hype (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think the date really is a function of how long it takes to get a deal done because the reality is, it took a long time for the UFC and Conor to reach an agreement to allow Conor to participate. Now the real negotiations start which is the Floyd side versus the Conor-UFC side. If that drags on then you’re probably looking at late this year. If it really drags on then you’re looking at early next year. But if people are as motivated as they seem to be – I know how badly Floyd wants it – if we get this wrapped up pretty quickly we could be seeing it early fall. That’s the goal. That’s what we’ve heard from Floyd. Now it’s just getting in a room and seeing if people will be reasonable on the kind of deal that they’re looking for.”

