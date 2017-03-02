Stephen Thompson Believes Tyron Woodley Views UFC 209 Rematch as ‘Scary’

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Stephen Thompson believes he is inside the head of Tyron Woodley.

“Wonderboy” will get his chance to claim the UFC welterweight title from Woodley when the two meet Saturday night at UFC 209.

Last year at UFC 205, the duo fought to a majority draw. Thompson told “UFC Tonight” Wednesday that he thinks the mental edge is in his favor heading into the rematch.

“He knows he’s got to fight me one more time, and that’s scary,” Thompson said. “That might have gotten in his head. That’s an advantage for me. I want to fight the best Woodley in the world and put on a war.”

The two continue to disagree on who won which rounds during the first meeting, but Thompson believes he did the majority of the damage and deserved the win. Either way, he plans to bring hell to Woodley come this weekend.

“Tyron definitely won the first and fourth rounds,” he said. “I felt like I had the second, third and fifth rounds and the fight. I finished out on top and I thought I won it.

“I did learn a lot about myself in that fight. I didn’t get to take that belt back to South Carolina, but whoever steps in that Octagon with me is in for a hell of a fight.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

video

Report: Stefan Struve-Francis Ngannou Planned for UFC Fight Night: Stockholm

0
According to a report by MMA NYTT, heavyweights Stefan Struve and Francis Ngannou are tentatively being looked at for the upcoming Stockholm, Sweden "Fight...
video

Stephen Thompson Believes Tyron Woodley Views UFC 209 Rematch as ‘Scary’

0
Stephen Thompson believes he is inside the head of Tyron Woodley. "Wonderboy" will get his chance to claim the UFC welterweight title from Woodley when...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Never Wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Money to Fight

0
Before the final papers were signed to get Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon, Ferguson made a demand. The former Ultimate Fighter winner...
video

UFC 209: Tyron Woodley to ‘Play T-Ball’ With Stephen Thompson’s Head

0
Tyron Woodley has respect for his UFC 209 opponent Stephen Thompson. The two have already spent 25 minutes together inside the Octagon and countless hours...
video

Khabib Nurmagomedov Meets Legendary Mike Tyson in Latest UFC 209: Embedded

0
UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov showed off his collection of memorable items and moments during the fourth installment of UFC 209: Embedded. Nurmagomedov, who...