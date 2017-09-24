Stephen Thompson Eyeing Bonus Money Against Jorge Masvidal

Stephen Thompson knows he may be in for a barn burner against Jorge Masvidal.

On Nov. 4, Thompson and Masvidal will do battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 217. “Wonderboy” is looking for his first win since June 2016.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Thompson said he’s happy to get an opponent who will push the pace and is willing to scrap:

“I think that’s awesome because that’s what I want to be known for. I want to be known for going out there and putting on a good show. [Jorge] Masvidal….they call him ‘Gamebred’ for a reason because he’s out there and he’s always game. It doesn’t matter who you are or what style you bring, he’s going to go out there and try to punch and kick you in the face.”

Thompson certainly wouldn’t be opposed to cashing in on a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

“He’s very well-rounded and very crafty on the ground, but man….it’s gonna be a brawl. Watch out for that fight at UFC 217. I know there are three title fights on there, but this is going to be an amazing fight. Get me that bonus, baby.”