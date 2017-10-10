Stephen Thompson Eyeing Interim Title Bout With Robbie Lawler

Stephen Thompson has his sights set on another title bout.

On Nov. 4, Thompson will take on Jorge Masvidal inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will take place on the main card of UFC 217. It’ll be “Wonderboy’s” first bout since dropping a majority decision to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

With Woodley on the shelf for a while, Thompson is throwing out the possibility of an interim title bout. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Thompson said he’d like to meet Robbie Lawler for the interim championship (via BJPenn.com):

“We’ve been kind of going back and forth with me and Robbie Lawler, I was ranked number one, then he’s number one, then we’re both number one. So hopefully a good win over [Jorge Masvidal] – you know, I understand Tyron [Woodley] is out for a little while, so hopefully we’ll be able to fight against Robbie Lawler, maybe for an interim welterweight title against him for that belt. You’re gonna see more of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson than you saw in my last two fights against Tyron. I love it when guys come forward, which is something you didn’t see during the Tyron Woodley fight. But that’s just the way Masvidal is, he comes walking forward, he’s not afraid to press the action, which enables me to use my arsenal a little bit better, to use my kicks, to use my angles. So yeah, man, you’re gonna see a more exciting fight from me November 4th.”