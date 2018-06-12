Stephen Thompson Eying Robbie Lawler Fight In MSG

Stephen Thompson’s quest for the UFC welterweight championship continues, and he has a good idea of what fight can get him back to the title the fastest.

Wonderboy comes off a controversial unanimous decision loss to No. 2-ranked Darren Till in Liverpool this past May. The former two-time 170-pound title challenger is looking to land a big fight and make a statement that will earn him another crack at the welterweight throne.

In a recent interview on the Slip n’ Dip podcast, Thompson revealed that he’d like a bout against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in Madison Square Garden this November (via Bloody Elbow):

“I got fans all the time asking me ‘why don’t you fight Robbie Lawler?’ I think, I got a lot of respect for him and it would be a barnburner,” Thompson said. “He just stands there and wants to bang it out. I love fighting guys like that — without getting hit in the knee of course. Hopefully we can get that shot at MSG, that would be sick.”

Lawler was dethroned by Tyron Woodley back at UFC 201 in July of 2016. The Chosen One knocked Lawler out in just two minutes of the first round to win the welterweight title. Lawler bounced back a year later with a unanimous decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214.

In December Lawler dropped a lopsided unanimous decision to former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Should Lawler be able to pick up a win over Thompson it would be a huge boost for himself as he chases the welterweight title back down.

Do you think that a fight between Thompson and Lawler at MSG is what’s next for these men? Let us know in the comments below!