Stephen Thompson: I Don’t Know What Tyron Woodley is Playing at

Stephen Thompson doesn’t understand Tyron Woodley’s thought process on who should challenge him.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. “The Chosen One” recently successfully defended his title against Demian Maia back in July. It was the third time he walked out of a title defense with the gold still around his waist.

Rafael dos Anjos is waiting in the wings for a 170-pound title shot, but Woodley hasn’t exactly committed to the bout. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Thompson gave his thoughts on Woodley’s non-commitment:

“I don’t know what (Woodley) is playing at. I know he came off a shoulder surgery, so I don’t know if he’s just playing for time to he heal up before he gets the next fight. But you’ve got guys that are ranked No. 3, No. 2, that definitely deserve a shot. ‘RDA’ was the champion at 155. I think the guy’s looking for a super fight, as well.”

“Wonderboy” then said he only asks Woodley for one thing.

“He’s been in the fight game a long time, so we’ll see where it goes. I really don’t know. Just fight. That’s all I say. Just fight, man. I don’t know if he’s just trying to get some time for his shoulder to heal up and saying, ‘Oh, I’m not fighting these guys, they don’t deserve it.’”

Are you tired of hearing the ‘super fight’ talks from Woodley? Let us know in the comments below.