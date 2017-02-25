Stephen Thompson: ‘I’d Fight Conor McGregor, But It’s Not Because of Money’

Stephen Thompson is thinking beyond the dollar signs.

Next Saturday night (March 4) Stephen Thompson will get another shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. He’ll go one-on-one with champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch from their UFC 205 bout back in Nov. 2016.

That fight was ruled a majority draw and “The Chosen One” kept his championship as a result. When “Wonderboy” steps inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, he’ll look to become a UFC title holder for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

It’s that aspect of the sport that drives Thompson. The No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight has said he isn’t interested in taking fights just to earn a significant payday. He’s in the sport to become the best fighter he can possibly be.

That’s what “Wonderboy” told Damon Martin on the Fight Society podcast (via FOX Sports). The huge checks often come with a fight against current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Thompson said he would accept a bout with “Notorious,” but it isn’t for the money, it’s to prove he’s the best: