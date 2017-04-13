Stephen Thompson: ‘I’m Excited I’ll be Facing a Different Opponent’

Stephen Thompson is ready for the next chapter in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“Wonderboy” is coming off two close title bouts against Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Their first encounter was at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016. The fight was ruled a majority draw. “The Chosen One” was declared the winner in their second fight by majority decision.

Leading up to their second match-up, Woodley and Thompson traded barbs. Thompson recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and said he felt Woodley was just selling the fight and he’s happy to finally move on: