Stephen Thompson: ‘I’m Excited I’ll be Facing a Different Opponent’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Rory MacDonald Stephen Thompson
Image Credit: AP/Fred Chartrand

Stephen Thompson is ready for the next chapter in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“Wonderboy” is coming off two close title bouts against Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Their first encounter was at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016. The fight was ruled a majority draw. “The Chosen One” was declared the winner in their second fight by majority decision.

Leading up to their second match-up, Woodley and Thompson traded barbs.  Thompson recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and said he felt Woodley was just selling the fight and he’s happy to finally move on:

“His hatred for me, I don’t think it was hatred, but a lot of it was hyping the fight, but the bad talk from him, i don’t know where (he) was coming from with me. It was like, c’mon. It was kind of getting tiring, but it’s part of the game and that’s something I’ve experienced a little of at the highest level of the game. It’s nothing that Conor McGregor and his opponents have to go through, but, it was a little different. It was a little different. Right now I’m focused on healing up but I’m excited I’ll be facing a different opponent, a different look, someone different to prepare for. It’s going to be new and exciting.”

