Stephen Thompson on Fighting GSP: ‘It May Happen’

Stephen Thompson isn’t ruling out the possibility of fighting Georges St-Pierre.

Despite developing a bit of a friendship with “Rush,” Thompson feels a bout with him isn’t out of the realm of possibility. If you were to ask “Wonderboy” if it’s likely to happen, he’ll swing the direction of “no.”

The answer comes down to a timing issue as he told Submission Radio (via BJPenn.com):

“You know, I’m 34 years old, and I don’t think I have the time to wait. You know, let’s say he does get that title. Question is, is he going to hold onto it? Is he going to move somewhere else? I don’t know. But my goal, and it’s something he knows, it’s always been to have that title, to win that title belt. So he is a very good friend of mine, and if that ever does happen, that’s something that I would have to talk to him about. Call him and say, ‘Listen, this is, you know, this is my goal. This is what’s happening. Do we want to do this or not?’ Blah blah blah. And mainly I think it would just kind of be up to him. I mean, he knows what my goals are. I don’t think he would be like, ‘You know what, to be honest, I don’t know.’”

Thompson laid out a scenario where he and St-Pierre could throw down.

“Before my last Tyron fight he told me, ‘I have no interest fighting you. I’ve known you for a long time. You’re a good friend of mine. I have no interest in fighting you.’ And I was like, ‘All right, sweet.’ But then he was going up to 185 to fight (Michael) Bisping. Now that I didn’t win, I’m still there and still it could be possible for me to get that title shot and fight for it again. But if he’s the champion, you know, that’s my goal, man. So it may happen.”