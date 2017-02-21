Stephen Thompson on Potential Bout With GSP: ‘You Never Know’

Stephen Thompson isn’t ruling out a future fight with Georges St-Pierre.

Since Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White announced St-Pierre had signed a new deal with the promotion, welterweights and middleweights have taken notice. It certainly has the attention of 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson.

Thompson and Woodley will go to war one more time on March 4 at UFC 209. Their first title bout at UFC 205 ended in a majority draw. “The Chosen One” had “Wonderboy” hurt and in a guillotine choke, but he couldn’t finish the fight. As a result, Thompson made it close enough to where the judges couldn’t agree on a winner.

BJPenn.com recently got a hold of Thompson to ask him about a potential match-up with “Rush.” Thompson used to train with St-Pierre, but he wouldn’t shy away from the fight if duty calls:

“You never know man. You know, he was actually my inspiration to switch from kickboxing to mixed martial arts, training with him, helping him get ready for his fights. We have a closer relationship than I even did with Rory [MacDonald]. I would not want to step out there in the Octagon with him, but I understand it’s business, and you never know what the UFC’s going to throw at you. I’m glad he’s back in the UFC man. He’s one of the best welterweights who ever stepped out there into the Octagon. My hat’s off to the guy. I know he’s been out for awhile, but he’s always training, always evolving, and he’s a life-long martial artist. But yeah man, you never know. We’ll see what happens.”

A return date, venue, and opponent have not been determined for St-Pierre’s return. The longest reigning UFC welterweight title holder’s coach, Firas Zahabi, recently said he wants his fighter to go for fights with Conor McGregor and current middleweight ruler Michael Bisping.