Stephen Thompson Provides Injury Update & Reveals Successful Surgery

Stephen Thompson is optimistic about his health going forward.

Thompson is coming off a close majority decision loss at the hands of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. The two 170-pounders engaged in a rematch earlier this month inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thompson’s loss to “The Chosen One” was the first defeat in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career since falling to Matt Brown by unanimous decision back in April 2012.

“Wonderboy” ended up having an MCL injury, but it was a torn meniscus that required minor surgery. Thompson spoke with BJPenn.com before going under the knife:

“It was the MCL, but the doctors said that injury would heal on its own. I have surgery tomorrow on my right knee. It is nothing too serious, just a torn meniscus.”

Thompson recently had the surgery and shared how he felt afterwards with his Instagram followers.

“Super successful surgery today! I want to thank Dr. Folk, (Colleen), and the Hillcrest hospital staff for taking care of me and for the tattoos.”

“Wonderboy” remains at the No. 1 spot on the official UFC rankings. A timetable for Thompson’s return to the Octagon is currently unknown, but he may have someone waiting for him.