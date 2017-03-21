Stephen Thompson Provides Injury Update & Reveals Successful Surgery

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Stephen Thompson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Stephen Thompson is optimistic about his health going forward.

Thompson is coming off a close majority decision loss at the hands of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. The two 170-pounders engaged in a rematch earlier this month inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thompson’s loss to “The Chosen One” was the first defeat in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career since falling to Matt Brown by unanimous decision back in April 2012.

“Wonderboy” ended up having an MCL injury, but it was a torn meniscus that required minor surgery. Thompson spoke with BJPenn.com before going under the knife:

“It was the MCL, but the doctors said that injury would heal on its own. I have surgery tomorrow on my right knee. It is nothing too serious, just a torn meniscus.”

Thompson recently had the surgery and shared how he felt afterwards with his Instagram followers.

“Super successful surgery today! I want to thank Dr. Folk, (Colleen), and the Hillcrest hospital staff for taking care of me and for the tattoos.”

“Wonderboy” remains at the No. 1 spot on the official UFC rankings. A timetable for Thompson’s return to the Octagon is currently unknown, but he may have someone waiting for him.

LATEST NEWS

Marc Diakiese

UFC London Star Marc Diakiese and Paul Felder Seemingly Agree to Fight on...

0
Marc Diakiese was one of the major talking points following UFC Fight Night London on Saturday in the English capital. The 24-year-old Congolese-born lightweight's incredible...

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: Ramadan Looks Likely to Scupper Summer Plans for...

0
Following the cancelled UFC lightweight interim championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, fans hoping for a rescheduled date in the summer look...
Kal Holliday

Kal Holliday Feels ‘a Little More Developed Than’ Miranda Maverick

0
Kal Holliday will have her second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout this Saturday night (March 25). Holliday will share the Invicta FC cage with...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson Provides Injury Update & Reveals Successful Surgery

0
Stephen Thompson is optimistic about his health going forward. Thompson is coming off a close majority decision loss at the hands of Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera on Knocking Out Brad Pickett: ‘I Can’t Wait For my Next Step’

0
Marlon Vera is coming off what can easily be considered the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. This past Saturday night...