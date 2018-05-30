Stephen Thompson Believes he Beats Till Outside of Liverpool

Stephen Thompson feels there was some hometown cooking at UFC Liverpool.

Thompson took on Darren Till in the main event of UFC Liverpool. The action took place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Till ended up taking a unanimous decision, which sparked controversy. Two of the three judges scored the bout 49-46 for Till, which many believe to be egregious.

“Wonderboy” was classy in defeat. When “The Gorilla” was announced as the winner, Thompson clapped and didn’t complain about the outcome. With that said, he still feels he won the fight.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Thompson said he feels he would’ve earned the win if the bout wasn’t in Liverpool:

“I know close fights are very hard in the moment. But there seems to be a lot of that happening recently. But I think [I would have won if the fight was not in Liverpool]. I really do. I think so. Darren is definitely a tough guy, man. He’s a very confident person. Definitely built for the fight game. And yeah, I think I would win that fight.”

Going into the bout, Till came in heavy. He weighed in 3.5 pounds over the weight limit. Per negotiations, Till was required to weigh no more than 188 pounds to take on Thompson on the day of the fight. He ended up weighing 187.3 pounds.

The movers and shakers at the UFC have their hands full with what to do next. Till won the bout, but he came in heavy and the decision was questionable. “The Gorilla” even admitted that he wouldn’t mind if Thompson got a title shot ahead of him due to missing weight. On the flip side, a loss is a loss and giving Thompson a title shot after losing seems backwards. It’s been done before, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right call.

What would you do with Stephen Thompson and Darren Till next?