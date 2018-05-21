Stephen Thompson Isn’t a Fan of UFC 225’s Interim Title Bout

Stephen Thompson questions having an interim welterweight title bout at UFC 225.

Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos will compete for the interim 170-pound gold on June 9. The bout will serve as UFC 225’s co-main event. It’ll take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, “Wonderboy” is going into a clash with Darren Till on May 27. That bout will headline UFC Liverpool, which takes place inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. A win for Thompson doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be getting a third title shot.

Speaking to the LA Times, Thompson criticized the decision to have an interim welterweight title bout with champion Tyron Woodley saying he’ll be ready to go this summer:

“It almost diminishes the value of the title, because they’re just throwing it out there — it’s like, ‘You can fight for an interim title, sure.’ I don’t think they should be fighting for an interim title. If [Woodley] says he’ll be back in July or August, then just say, ‘Hey, the winner of this will fight for the title.’ I don’t know what the UFC is playing at or what their thinking is when it comes to the interim title. But they’re just like, ‘You can fight for it anytime. Anybody can fight for an interim title.'”

“The Chosen One” has defended his title three times. Woodley put his gold on the line twice against Thompson. The other challenger was Demian Maia, who Woodley dispatched of back in July 2017. Woodley is expected to meet the winner of dos Anjos vs. Covington in a title unification bout later this year.

The welterweight division is heating up with contenders. Kamaru Usman recently defeated Demian Maia to emerge as a new potential title contender. Many believe he’s due for a bout with the winner of Thompson vs. Till.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson?