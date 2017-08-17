Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal in The Works For UFC 217

UFC 217 is shaping up to be quite the card and now Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal may be added to the event.

Sources close to MMAWeekly.com have said that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is targeting a welterweight clash between Thompson and Masvidal. The bout is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4.

Masvidal sent out a tweet teasing the match-up:

The violence you all have asked for is finally going down nov 4th …. #wonderbread #hoslapseason #makenycgreatagain — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 17, 2017

Thompson has been resting up and recovering from an injury. He was last seen back in March. He fell short against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via majority decision. It’s just the second loss in “Wonderboy’s” professional mixed martial arts career.

Masvidal is also coming off a loss. “Gamebred” took on Demian Maia in a title eliminator back in May. He lost the fight by split decision. UFC 217 will feature two title fights. Those are Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre and Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

A title bout between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas has been rumored, but not confirmed as of now.