Stephen Thompson Waiting On Tyron Woodley To Sign UFC Contract

Stephen Thompson Waiting On Tyron Woodley To Sign UFC Contract

By on January 9, 2017

Top UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson signed up for a rematch with Tyron Woodley on December 20.

Now, as we sit early in January, “Wonderboy” is wondering where the UFC welterweight champion is.

Back in November, the two fought to a majority draw after Woodley has been declared the winner. Both talked about a rematch, but the champion has since set his sights on UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping or what he calls a “money-fight.”

