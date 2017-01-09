Stephen Thompson Waiting On Tyron Woodley To Sign UFC Contract

Top UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson signed up for a rematch with Tyron Woodley on December 20.

Now, as we sit early in January, “Wonderboy” is wondering where the UFC welterweight champion is.

Back in November, the two fought to a majority draw after Woodley has been declared the winner. Both talked about a rematch, but the champion has since set his sights on UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping or what he calls a “money-fight.”