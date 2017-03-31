Steve Kozola on Fight Against Jake Roberts: ‘You’re Going to See The Gap’

Steve Kozola’s unbeaten record will be on the line tonight (March 31).

Kozola will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the eighth time in his career. His opponent will be Jake Roberts. The two will do battle on the main card of Bellator 175 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The “Thunderbeast” will be competiting in the Bellator cage for the third time. Kozola recently spoke with MMAWeekly.com. While he gave Roberts his due, he feels the skill gap will be significant in this fight: