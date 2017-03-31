Steve Kozola on Fight Against Jake Roberts: ‘You’re Going to See The Gap’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Steve Kozola
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Steve Kozola’s unbeaten record will be on the line tonight (March 31).

Kozola will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the eighth time in his career. His opponent will be Jake Roberts. The two will do battle on the main card of Bellator 175 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The “Thunderbeast” will be competiting in the Bellator cage for the third time. Kozola recently spoke with MMAWeekly.com. While he gave Roberts his due, he feels the skill gap will be significant in this fight:

“I think he’s got good stand-up, good wrestling, and good ground, and he comes from a good camp. I think the difference here is that you’re going to see the difference between good versus great. This is my life. I am devoted to this more than anyone. You’re going to see someone who is good versus someone who is really devoted to this, and you’re going to see the gap. I keep it very simple: I step into the cage, I try to beat the person in the cage, and when (the referee) tells me to stop, I stop. If you don’t make it complicated, there’s no such thing as pressure or ring rust.”

