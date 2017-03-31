Steve Kozola Scores Quick Finish, Calls Out Dillon Danis

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Steve Kozola took his opportunity and ran with it Friday night.

Kozola kicked off the Bellator 175 main card on Spike with a 28-second knockout of Jake Roberts.

Following the performance, Kozola decided to call-out one of the newest members of the Bellator roster – Dillon Danis.

“You don’t want these problems,” Kozola said. “I’ll put you out. Be authentic. Be yourself.”

Danis is a well-known Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor who recently signed with Bellator and proclaimed himself the highest paid fighter on the roster. He has also trained with Conor McGregor.

Kozola improved to 8-0 in his career, with all eight victories being finishes. He is 3-0 inside the Bellator cage and has stopped all three of his most recent opponents inside of the first round.

