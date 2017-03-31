Steve Kozola Scores Quick Finish, Calls Out Dillon Danis

Steve Kozola took his opportunity and ran with it Friday night.

Kozola kicked off the Bellator 175 main card on Spike with a 28-second knockout of Jake Roberts.

Following the performance, Kozola decided to call-out one of the newest members of the Bellator roster – Dillon Danis.

“You don’t want these problems,” Kozola said. “I’ll put you out. Be authentic. Be yourself.”

After a spectacular KO win, @stevekozolamma gets on the mic to call out 'El Jefe' himself @dillondanis! #Bellator175 pic.twitter.com/VNg5UIK9HH — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 1, 2017

Danis is a well-known Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor who recently signed with Bellator and proclaimed himself the highest paid fighter on the roster. He has also trained with Conor McGregor.

Kozola improved to 8-0 in his career, with all eight victories being finishes. He is 3-0 inside the Bellator cage and has stopped all three of his most recent opponents inside of the first round.