Steve Kozola vs. Carrington Banks Set for Bellator 184

Unbeaten lightweight Steve Kozola’s Bellator tentpole debut featured an awesome 28-second knockout over Jake Roberts in March

Kozola now has the opportunity to make further progress in his fledgling career as he faces Carrington Banks in a prelim bout at Bellator 184 in Thackerville, Okla on Oct. 6.

Kozola’s pro record stands at 8-0 with all of his victories coming by way of a finish inside two rounds. The lightweight prospect has seen his last seven bouts end by KO/TKO with a 4-0 record in four fights in Bellator and World Series of Fighting.

Banks’ record suggests that Kozola will not have an easy time, however, as he brings a 6-0 record into the cage with two wins in two fights under the Bellator banner.

Bellator 184 features a headline fight between bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas and title challenger Darrion Caldwell.