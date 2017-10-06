Steve Kozola Wants More Money Before Taking Bigger Fights

Steve Kozola wants bigger fights, but he also hopes for bigger paydays.

Tonight (Oct. 6), Kozola will take on Carrington Banks inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The bout is set to be featured on the preliminary portion of Bellator 184.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Kozola explained why competing against higher level fighters isn’t in the cards right now:

“Under this contract, it’s not reasonable for me, from a business perspective, to fight those top guys. Let’s renegotiate, let’s put the right amount of money in my pocket so I can take care of my family and then we can fight these big names like Josh Thomson, Benson Henderson, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ (Freire) and all these top guys out there. I truly believe I can compete, and not only compete, but win decisively against any one of them and be a champion in this division.”

As far as what his strategy will be against Banks, Kozola is looking for another dominant performance.

“I don’t prepare to go three minutes. I prepare to dominate. So whether it’s in the first, second or third round, my goal is always to finish and win decisively and in impressive fashion so I can get in there and get out healthy and get ready for the next one.”