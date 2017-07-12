Steven Peterson: ‘My Overall Goal is to be UFC Champion’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Steven Peterson
Image Credit: Keith Mills of Sherdog.com

Steven Peterson has significant goals.

Peterson competes this Friday night (July 14) against Ryan Hollis. The bout takes place inside The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be part of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 16 card.

“Ocho” was supposed to fight Angel Huerta, but Hollis has stepped up as a late replacement. While Peterson has been tearing the house down for Legacy, he’s knows where he ultimately wants to end up.

MMA Weekly recently interviewed Peterson, who made it clear that he hopes to not only earn a spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, but to win a title under the promotion:

“My goal for this year is the same as last year: be in the UFC. I have been working to get to the UFC my whole career. My overall goal is to be UFC champion. I’d say a couple more will definitely do it for me, but a win (on July 14) could get me the call. I know I’m on the radar. I know if I had won the Higo fight, I’d be in. It sucks that I couldn’t get the job done, but it’s caused me to go back and re-evaluate my game and fix my holes. I needed to close that gap before I got to the big show.”

