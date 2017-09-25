Stevie Ray Admits Being Lost With UFC Future Uncertain

Stevie Ray is trying to change his tune while waiting for a new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) deal.

Ray recently lost his bout with Joseph Duffy back in July. It was the last fight on “Braveheart’s” UFC contract. Ray could’ve signed a new contract before the bout, but he wanted to test free agency.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ray admitted having trouble dealing with his current situation:

“I definitely got a bit lost with the depression because I was just sitting in the house twiddling my thumbs and wondering what the hell am I going to do.”

He went on to say that he’s handling things much better than he did.

“The difference between now and a month ago is that I’m back training, trying to stay positive and push on through. It can be hard when you wake up and you’ve not got that drive because, just like everything in life, you need goals.”