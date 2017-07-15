Stevie Ray Admits He’s Gambling By Fighting Out UFC Deal

UFC Glasgow star Stevie Ray knows he’s taking a gamble by fighting out his UFC contract. That said, he’s doing it all the same heading into tomorrow’s event, otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 113 and hosted in Glasgow, Scotland. Ray meets fellow lightweight Paul Felder at the event, which airs on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S.

Speaking about the negotiations between fighter and promotion, Ray told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that “we felt that I should be on a little bit more money coming off wins over Pearson and Lauzon. So we’ve been speaking back and forth with Sean Shelby.”

“He asked what we were looking for and then said “get past this next fight then we can talk that”. It’s the same as “Deal or No Deal”. You’ve got the option to take the deal – sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Ray, however, is confident that the company will take care of him even with a loss. It’s the allure of being on a three fight win streak, which could earn him a better contract, that is making him fight it out. “Then it’s just about me putting all that on the table before saying to Dana White, ‘Get your hands in your pocket and get the money out'” he added.

Ray, who admits he doesn’t have the gift for gab that fighters like Conor McGregor do, says he plans on staying humble, and knows he has a tough test on Sunday. That said, he’s more than happy to bet on himself.

UFC Glasgow (UFC Fight Night 113) takes place Sunday July 16 in Glasgow, Scotland at The SSE Hydro.