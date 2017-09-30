Free-Agent Stevie Ray Accepts Gilbert Burns’ Callout

Scotland’s Stevie Ray may be a free agent but that hasn’t prevented him from verbally agreeing to fight Gilbert Burns

Burns told MMA Fighting that he was interested in a bout with Ray, who is only happy to accept the proposal:

“I’ll fight anyone,” Ray told MMAFighting.com. I don’t know much about him to be honest. I had a quick look and I know that he’s a jiu jitsu world champion, but it’s not a jiu jitsu match.

“The fact that someone is calling me out off a knockout win is a compliment – people still see me as the next step. Obviously, if they want this fight, Sean Shelby is the man to speak to.

“If the UFC want to put that fight on then I’m up for it.”

Ray also claimed that he will test his free agency status prior to his bout atUFC Glasgow bout against Paul Felder. From then on, he will keep his options open while waiting for a new contract:

“(A new contract) will come around when there is a fight in place, but there really isn’t any fights for me at the moment because I’m out of contract. They have to look after the people that are in contracts with the UFC first,” Ray said.

“It’s just a case of waiting. It’s a bit rubbish having to wait around, but I understand that there are people in contract that are looking to get matched as well.”