Stevie Ray On Fighting Out UFC Contract: “You’ve Got to Go Where the Money Is”

When lightweight Stevie Ray steps into the octagon at UFC Glasgow on July 16, he’ll be taking a big risk. Facing Paul Felder, Ray (21–6) will be in the final fight of his UFC deal. It’s a calculated if risky move: after a back-and-forth contract negotiation, Ray decided to try and score one more big win prior to re-signing with the promotion. Or, ultimately, going elsewhere.

Speaking to Sherdog, Ray explained the process that led to him becoming yet another fighter to fight out his deal, something that seems to be becoming a trend in the UFC.

“We got an offer, it was back and forth with my manager and UFC. It wasn’t really what I was looking for money-wise” Ray told the site. At 5-1 in the UFC, Ray had been coming off two wins at the time, yet he felt as if his stoppages early on in his UFC stint were valued more than decision victories over Joe Lauzon and Ross Pearson, much more notable names.

While Ray happens to be in one of the deeper division in the sport, it would be hard to argue against a shot at the top 15 if he beats Felder, and goes 6-1 in the promotion. The man knows his worth, too, and he’s not afraid to test the waters elsewhere.

“If UFC doesn’t want to offer me the money I’m going to have to listen to offers from different promotions. You’ve got to go where the money is at the end of the day.”

Could Ray be the next soldier to jump ship to Bellator MMA? It’s certainly possible. The way Ray sees it, his last two opponents made more than him to lose, while he came out victorious, but with less to show for it financially.

“This is fighting. We get paid to punch each other in the face. It’s a hard way to make a living.” That means Ray is expecting to be compensated for his work, and he’s betting he can make UFC Glasgow pay off.