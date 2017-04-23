Stevie Ray: ‘If I Headlined That Scotland Card, I Know it Would Sell Out’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Stevie Ray
Stevie Ray thinks highly of his drawing abilities, especially in Scotland.

Ray competed inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee last night (April 22) as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 108. Ray took a majority decision victory over Joe Lauzon. The “Braveheart” is now the winner of two straight.

This was Ray’s sixth fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He’s now 5-1 under the promotion. His last four bouts have gone the distance. Lauzon falls to 27-12. “J-Lau” has gone 3-4 in his last seven outings.

In a perfect world, Ray would fight in his home country of Scotland next. He last fought in Scotland back in July 2015. Ray defeated Leonardo Mafra inside the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland via first-round TKO. It was the “Braveheart’s” second bout in the UFC.

After the fight, Ray was pushing for the UFC to have him headline an event in Scotland (via Flo Combat):

“I’ve already co-main evented a UFC card, and it was on short-notice. I co-main evented in Belfast, why not main event in Scotland? I’m Scotland’s most popular fighter even before the UFC. I’m quite a popular guy. If I headlined that Scotland card, I know it would sell out.”

