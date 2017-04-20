Stevie Ray: ‘I’m Prepared For a Three-Round War’ Against Joe Lauzon

Stevie Ray wouldn’t mind putting away Joe Lauzon early, but a hard fought scrap for three rounds is just as good.
This Saturday night (April 22), Ray will go one-on-one with Lauzon inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The lightweight bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 108 airing live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.
It’ll be Ray’s sixth bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com‘s John Morgan, Ray said that a few bumps and bruises are worth it if he can get his hand raised:
“Don’t get me wrong: If I went and submitted him straight away or knocked him out straight away, then excellent. But part of me does like that kind of brawl, and I like, after a fight, feeling a bit beat up. It feels more deserved, the win, if you’ve been in a fight. I am prepared for that. I’ve prepared for a three-round war. I’ve been in a few tough fights before where I felt I had to really use my heart and determination to come out on top, so I’m prepared for that. But if I can knock him out with a flash punch, then ideal.”