Stevie Ray: ‘I’m Prepared For a Three-Round War’ Against Joe Lauzon

Stevie Ray wouldn’t mind putting away Joe Lauzon early, but a hard fought scrap for three rounds is just as good.

This Saturday night (April 22), Ray will go one-on-one with Lauzon inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The lightweight bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 108 airing live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

It’ll be Ray’s sixth bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com‘s John Morgan, Ray said that a few bumps and bruises are worth it if he can get his hand raised: