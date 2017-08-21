Stevie Ray Isn’t Expecting Favorable UFC Contract After Last Defeat

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Stevie Ray
Image Credit: Getty Images

Stevie Ray believes he’s in for a less than stellar contract offer from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ray last competed in July against Paul Felder. He suffered a knockout loss in the opening round. Before the bout, Ray decided to fight out his contract. He hoped to leave his last contract on a three-fight winning streak.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Ray talked about how he’s approaching free agency:

“I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know what my future holds exactly. I know it will be fighting, obviously, but I’m still waiting on Sean Shelby to get back to me with what UFC is proposing. The fight didn’t go my way so they are probably going to offer me a not-so-good contract. I’m just waiting to see what gets sent.”

Latest MMA News

Stevie Ray

Stevie Ray Isn’t Expecting Favorable UFC Contract After Last Defeat

0
Stevie Ray believes he's in for a less than stellar contract offer from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Ray last competed in July against Paul...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Chris Algieri: Mayweather Has Enough Power to Stop McGregor

0
Former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri is weighing in on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will...
video

Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 1): Training, Cars, & Golf Courses

0
The first episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has arrived. On episode one, Conor McGregor is seen getting some work done in training. We also...
Alexander Gustafsson

Gustafsson Denies Rumors That Rematch With Jones is in The Works

0
Alexander Gustafsson has denied rumors that he is in negotiations to have a rematch with Jon Jones. Jones recently recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Picks Floyd Mayweather to Defeat ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor

0
Cris Cyborg admires what Conor McGregor has done for mixed martial arts, but she feels he'll be outmatched on Aug. 26. McGregor and Floyd Mayweather...
Load more