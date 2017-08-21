Stevie Ray Isn’t Expecting Favorable UFC Contract After Last Defeat

Stevie Ray believes he’s in for a less than stellar contract offer from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ray last competed in July against Paul Felder. He suffered a knockout loss in the opening round. Before the bout, Ray decided to fight out his contract. He hoped to leave his last contract on a three-fight winning streak.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Ray talked about how he’s approaching free agency:

“I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know what my future holds exactly. I know it will be fighting, obviously, but I’m still waiting on Sean Shelby to get back to me with what UFC is proposing. The fight didn’t go my way so they are probably going to offer me a not-so-good contract. I’m just waiting to see what gets sent.”