Stevie Ray on Joe Lauzon Fight: ‘I Should’ve Knocked Him Out’

Stevie Ray believes there was a chance to finish Joe Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 108.
Ray competed against Lauzon this past Saturday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Braveheart” earned a majority decision win over “J-Lau.” By the end of the fight, many felt Lauzon was close to being stopped in the final frame.
Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Ray admitted that he would’ve liked to score a finish over Lauzon. Had he pulled it off, it would’ve been Ray’s 15th finish:
“That was one of those fights that just brought it. I felt like I had to put (on a show) for the fans. What would’ve made it more exciting is if he was actually throwing back (in the third round). But he was just kind of covering up and taking it. To be honest, I didn’t realize how tired he was until I started putting it on him. And then I’m like, ‘He is really gassed.’ And I felt like I could go another few rounds. But, yeah, even watching it back I should’ve knocked him out and packed in more shots. … I think if there was a little bit longer, the referee totally would’ve stopped it.”