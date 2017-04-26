Stevie Ray on Joe Lauzon Fight: ‘I Should’ve Knocked Him Out’

Stevie Ray believes there was a chance to finish Joe Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 108.

Ray competed against Lauzon this past Saturday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Braveheart” earned a majority decision win over “J-Lau.” By the end of the fight, many felt Lauzon was close to being stopped in the final frame.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Ray admitted that he would’ve liked to score a finish over Lauzon. Had he pulled it off, it would’ve been Ray’s 15th finish: