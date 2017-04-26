Stevie Ray on Joe Lauzon Fight: ‘I Should’ve Knocked Him Out’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Stevie Ray
Image Credit: Getty Images

Stevie Ray believes there was a chance to finish Joe Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 108.

Ray competed against Lauzon this past Saturday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Braveheart” earned a majority decision win over “J-Lau.” By the end of the fight, many felt Lauzon was close to being stopped in the final frame.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Ray admitted that he would’ve liked to score a finish over Lauzon. Had he pulled it off, it would’ve been Ray’s 15th finish:

“That was one of those fights that just brought it. I felt like I had to put (on a show) for the fans. What would’ve made it more exciting is if he was actually throwing back (in the third round). But he was just kind of covering up and taking it. To be honest, I didn’t realize how tired he was until I started putting it on him. And then I’m like, ‘He is really gassed.’ And I felt like I could go another few rounds. But, yeah, even watching it back I should’ve knocked him out and packed in more shots. … I think if there was a little bit longer, the referee totally would’ve stopped it.”

Latest MMA News

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Fabio Maldonado Involved in Freak Household Accident

0
Former UFC light heavyweight Fabio Maldonado, who has fought everyone from current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to all-time great Fedor Emelianenko, recently got...
Stevie Ray

Stevie Ray on Joe Lauzon Fight: ‘I Should’ve Knocked Him Out’

0
Stevie Ray believes there was a chance to finish Joe Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 108. Ray competed against Lauzon this past Saturday night (April...

TUF 25 Finale Gets Potential Slugfest Between Steve Bosse and Jared Cannonier

0
The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale has a potential slugfest on tap, as former hockey enforcer Steve Bosse will face off against Dallas native Jared...
Chas Skelly

Chas Skelly Says Calling For UFC 211 Bout Goes Beyond Notoriety

0
Chas Skelly is happy to fight in his home state on a stacked UFC 211 card. Back in February, Skelly told MMANews.com's Tim Thompson that...
Dana White

Dana White Says UFC Could’ve Been Sold For $5 Billion

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could have been sold for $5 billion if the promotion's president Dana White is to be believed. Back in July...
Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Says Cut to Light Heavyweight Wasn’t Healthy

0
Marcos Rogerio de Lima is making a change. This past Saturday night (April 22), de Lima took on Ovince Saint Preux inside the Bridgestone Arena...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman: ‘I Think I Would’ve Went on to Dominate Gegard Mousasi’

0
Chris Weidman feels he had Gegard Mousasi right where he wanted him before controversy ensued at UFC 210. Earlier this month, Weidman took on Mousasi...
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant Eliminated Early on Chopped: Star Power Grand Finale

0
After becoming a Chopped champion a few episodes back on the celebrity themed Chopped: Star Power on Food Network, Paige VanZant has been submitted...
Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wants to Push Himself to The Limit in Preparation For Tim Boetsch

0
Johny Hendricks wants to ensure he's doing his best to prepare for Tim Boetsch. Hendricks will compete in his second middleweight bout against Boetsch on...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

0
Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the "baddest man on the planet" one day. Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship...