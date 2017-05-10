Stipe Miocic Believes ‘The Rub’ Will Lead him Past Junior Dos Santos

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stole a quote from Joe Rogan while discussing his UFC 211 main event fight this Saturday night vs. Junior dos Santos.

“(Daniel Cormier) and Rogan talk about it. The rub,” Miocic said. “I know I can hang with a man who beat me. I went five rounds with him and took everything he had. I know I can be the champ and hang with anyone.”

Miocic’s last defeat came to dos Santos back in 2014, as “Cigano” scored a decision. Since, Miocic has won four in a row, including finishes of Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Mark Hunt.

“I’m fighting the last guy who beat me. The last time I lost it was to him. I want to get it back,” he said. “I like winning. I want to be the champ. I like walking out with the belt.”

When asked about dos Santos predicting himself to win inside of two rounds, Miocic replied “Good for him. It’s good to be confident. But he knows it’s not going to happen. I guarantee that. He said it last time and it went five rounds. I’m completely different than three years ago. His eyes will be wide open when we get in there and I shut him down.”