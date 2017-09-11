Stipe Miocic, Chris Weidman Among Those Reflecting on 9/11 Attacks

By
Dana Becker
-
Stipe Miocic
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman offered their thoughts on the 16th anniversary of the attacks on September 11 that rocked the U.S.

Miocic, who still works as a firefighter in his hometown, vowed to “never stop being a firefighter” adding that those are “my heroes.”

