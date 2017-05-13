Stipe Miocic Crushes Junior dos Santos With First Round Knockout

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

The main event of the action-packed UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) featured a heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos:

Round 1:

Miocic opens up with a leg kick and JDS responds with one of his own. Miocic eats a big leg kick and responds with some hard shots to dos Santos. Miocic lands some nice shots on JDS against the cage but the Brazilian is able to avoid the big ones.

Miocic drops dos Santos with a big shot and the Brazilian hits the deck hard. Miocic finishes off the fight with ground-and-pound and the ref calls it off.

Official Result: Stipe Miocic def. Junior dos Santos via R1 KO (punches, 2:22)