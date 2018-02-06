Stipe Miocic Dismisses Fake Persona For ‘TUF’ Broadcast

Don’t expect Stipe Miocic to put on an act for “The Ultimate Fighter” cameras.

Miocic will serve as a coach on season 27 of TUF. The opposing coach will be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. On July 7, Miocic will defend his heavyweight gold against Cormier in the main event of UFC 226.

There has been many times where opposing coaches got heated on the show. Usually this stemmed from a beef that led to the fighters becoming “TUF” coaches. This time, Miocic and Cormier have been cordial.

Nothing Changes

Speaking to the media at the UFC Performance Institute, Miocic made it clear that he won’t put on a fake persona (via Las Vegas Review-Journal):

“I’m just going to be the same person I am. I’m not going to change anything. (My friends and family) would beat my (expletive) if I did. I’ll just be me. That will have to be enough to captivate a fan-base that has yet to fully embrace Miocic despite a historic run through the heavyweight division that has left him as the first champion in the division’s history to successfully defend the belt three times. I think everything you do has the potential to help build your brand. It just takes time.”