Stipe Miocic Feels He’d ‘Surprise a Lot of People’ in Boxing Match With Anthony Joshua

Stipe Miocic isn’t counting himself out in a boxing match-up with WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Ever since talks of a super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather began heating up, many mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters have been looking to cash in. Boxers have also shown interest in competing on the undercard of such an event.

Miocic, who is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder, wouldn’t be opposed to a boxing contest with Joshua. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Miocic said he’d give Joshua a tough fight (via MMAMania.com):

“If the fight happens, me against Joshua would be a great fight. I think I’d surprise a lot of people, I think it’d be an amazing fight … let’s do it! He’s a great guy. He’s tough, he’s a champion for a reason. I think I’d give him a run for his money.”

When it comes down to the sweet science, Miocic feels his toughness would make him a threat.

“I do a lot of boxing and I’ve boxed before, working on my boxing I think I’d be fine. He’s a tough guy, he’s the best in the world. But, I’m pretty tough, too.”