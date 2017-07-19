Stipe Miocic Holding Off on Cain Velasquez Fight Due to Contract Dispute

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Stipe Miocic Weigh-In
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez may have to wait.

Earlier today (July 19), BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor reported that a bout between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Miocic and Velasquez was being worked on for UFC 216. MMAOddsBreaker.com‘s sources confirmed that was indeed the case, but let’s hold our horses.

MMAFighting.com has reached out to Miocic’s team, who said there are some contract issues to handle first. Here is a piece of the report courtesy of Ariel Helwani:

“According to his team, the main issue is Miocic, who is on the verge of beating the heavyweight record for most title defenses (2), has earned less than his challenger in his last two title defenses against JDS and Alistair Overeem. And so his team says Miocic isn’t willing to discuss his next fight until issues with his contract are properly addressed.”

Since entering the UFC, Miocic has been on a tear. The champion has gone 11-2 under the promotion. He’s beaten the likes of Fabricio Werdum, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt, and Andrei Arlovski just to name a few.

Velasquez is a former heavyweight champion who has been sidelined with a back injury. He last fought back in July 2016, earning a first-round TKO win over Travis Browne.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi Explains What McGregor Has to do to Beat Mayweather

0
What can Conor McGregor do to overcome Floyd Mayweather? Paulie Malignaggi has an idea. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will enter the boxing ring...
Kevin Lee

UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee Doesn’t View Conor McGregor as a Racist

0
Kevin Lee isn't crying foul over the Conor McGregor controversy. McGregor took some flak over his antics during his tour with Floyd Mayweather. The tour...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Reveals How he & Daniel Cormier Can Make Peace

0
Jon Jones has one condition if he and Daniel Cormier are to end their animosity after UFC 214. On July 29, Jones will challenge Cormier...
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger Talks About de Randamie Avoiding Title Defense

0
The message is clear, Tonya Evinger doesn't back down from challenges. For years, Evinger has been proving herself outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)....
Paul Felder

Paul Felder Enjoys Commentary Role on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

0
After having a rough week in his personal life, Paul Felder still has a lot to smile about. Felder recently lost his father close to...
Load more