Stipe Miocic: ‘I’ve Busted my Ass For Years & People Still Don’t Give me Credit’

Stipe Miocic hopes to keep silencing his doubters.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder will defend his gold against Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC 211. The action takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Miocic believes a lot has changed since he lost to “Cigano” by unanimous decision back in Dec. 2014. To his point, he’s gone on a four-fight winning streak since the loss and all of those wins have been finishes.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Miocic said he’s glad there are some who believe he can’t beat dos Santos: