Stipe Miocic: ‘I’ve Busted my Ass For Years & People Still Don’t Give me Credit’

Stipe Miocic hopes to keep silencing his doubters.
The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder will defend his gold against Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC 211. The action takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.
Miocic believes a lot has changed since he lost to “Cigano” by unanimous decision back in Dec. 2014. To his point, he’s gone on a four-fight winning streak since the loss and all of those wins have been finishes.
In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Miocic said he’s glad there are some who believe he can’t beat dos Santos:
“A lot has changed for me, and I think that’s clear if you’ve watched me fight that I’m a completely different. I think I’ve gotten better with each fight, tremendously better in fact, and I truly believe everyone sees that. Whether they choose to acknowledge that is a different story, but I know the progress I’ve made. My confidence in my skills has never been higher. I’ve busted my ass for years and people still don’t give me credit. Good…keep that up. I’ve been the underdog for most of my career and that’s motivating to me. People think I’m going to lose this fight to JDS and I love it. I’m good with that because you doubt me and I’m going to shut you up.”