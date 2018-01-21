Stipe Miocic Makes History With Title Defense Over Francis Ngannou

Round 1:

Miocic opens with a leg kick and Ngannou just misses with a high kick and is taken down. Ngannou gets right back up and Miocic is pressing against him. When Ngannou separates Miocic is right back into the single leg. Ngannou just misses on a big hook and Miocic uses head movement to get away. An uppercut from Ngannou lands but Stipe continues to move. More wild throws from Ngannou. Miocic with some big shots now and Ngannou lands a 1-2. Stipe has a takedown stuffed and Ngannou separates. Miocic lands a nice right hand but Ngannou continues forward. A jab lands for Ngannou and more strikes land for Stipe. Ngannou overextends and gets a takedown right into side control. Ground-and-pound for Miocic now and after a scramble Ngannou is up. Miocic with a left hand but Ngannou comes forward. Both men are eating shots and Miocic gets a takedown to end the round.

Round 2:

A leg kick from Stipe to open the round and a right hand lands for Ngannou. A front kick to the body lands for Miocic and Ngannou is looking tired. Another leg kick for Miocic and he continues to attack that lead leg. A failed takedown attempt from Miocic is stuffed. A takedown from Miocic and he throws some shots before Ngannou tries to stand. Miocic pushes him back down and throws a knee to the body. More knees to the body from Stipe and he throws some shots to the head before the round ends.

Round 3:

A pair of leg kicks from Stipe to start things off and he follows up with a takedown attempt that’s stuffed. Miocic has Ngannou against the cage and is pressuring him. An elbow from Miocic separates the pair and he continues with leg kicks. A right hand lands for Miocic and Ngannou lands a big shot. Ngannou tries to come forward but is taken down by Miocic. Miocic rests for a bit before unleashing ground-and-pound. Some moderate ground-and-pound from Miocic now as time begins to expire. The round comes to an end.

Round 4:

Another leg kick from Miocic to start before getting another easy takedown and getting into side control. After a scramble Miocic has side control from the back now and is unleashing shots. Elbows are reigning down from Miocic and he unloads some more ground-and-pound as Ngannou gets to a knee but falls back down. More shots from Miocic now and he is pouring it on. Knees from Stipe now to the body and now some elbows. After more ground-and-pound the round comes to an end.

Round 5:

Miocic throws a leg kick to start again and goes for a takedown but it’s stuffed. Miocic has Ngannou against the cage now and both men are leaning against each other. The ref breaks them up for inactivity and we’re striking again. Stipe shoots in with a sharp jab and moves away. Both men are now circling around each other not doing much, Stipe doesn’t wan’t to take any chances with Ngannou’s power and Ngannou is too tired to do anything. Miocic pushes against Ngannou on the cage to end the fight.

Official Result: Stipe Miocic def. Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)