Stipe Miocic May Defend Title in December or January

Stipe Miocic could be back in action soon.

Miocic is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. He last competed back in May. Miocic successfully defended his title against Junior dos Santos.

Since then, Miocic has been in search of a new UFC deal. The heavyweight champion has expressed his dismay over the fact that his two challengers have made a better salary than he has.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Miocic said he could return in three or four months:

“There are a lot of guys that are there already. In the heavyweight division anything can happen on any night, you know? That’s what’s scary about the division: no matter how good you are there is always somebody that can beat you. We haven’t talked about who the opponent is yet, but they’re thinking December or January so we’ll see.”