Stipe Miocic on Anthony Joshua Bout: ‘I Think it Would be Awesome’

Stipe Miocic is still throwing out the idea of a “super fight” with Anthony Joshua.

Miocic is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. While he’s young in his reign, he’s just one successful title defense away from breaking the UFC record for heavyweights.

Now more than ever, mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters have been clamoring for big paydays. The success of Conor McGregor is a big part of that. Miocic would like to cash in himself and dabble into the world of boxing.

During a recent appearance on the Fight Society podcast, Miocic explained why a boxing match-up with WBA, IBF, and IBO champion Joshua gets him excited (via FOX Sports):

“I think it would be a great fight. He’s an amazing fighter. I think it would be great, something different. I’d love to show what I’ve got. I think he’s an amazing fighter, nothing to take away from him honestly but I think it would be awesome. Conor’s going to do it. It’s great cross promotion, I’d love to be a part of that.”

For Miocic it goes beyond a paycheck as he feels he can beat Joshua at his own game.

“Super confident. I’m going to go out there and give it all I got. Listen, I’ve got the best coaches in the world and I’d definitely be ready for that fight.”