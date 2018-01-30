Stipe Miocic on Bout With Daniel Cormier: Nothing’s Going to Change

As far as Stipe Miocic is concerned, it’s another day in the office despite preparing for a “super fight.”

On July 7, Miocic will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title on the line against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. This is a big fight for Miocic, who just broke the UFC record for most consecutive successful title defenses in the heavyweight division. He is on a six-fight winning streak.

As for Cormier, he recently defended his 205-pound gold against Volkan Oezdemir. DC earned a second-round TKO victory. Officially, he hasn’t lost since his first encounter with Jon Jones back in Jan. 2015.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Miocic said he won’t be treating this fight any differently than his previous outings:

“We Like Winning”

“DC’s a great guy. He’s an amazing fighter. He’s done so much stuff in his life. He went to the Olympics twice, won the Grand Prix in Strikeforce and all that. It made sense for both of us and we’re doing it. I’m going to go out there and do my thing. I worked way too hard, I sacrificed — not just me but my coaches sacrificed so much too. We walk in there as a team and we’re going to win. That’s what we do. We like winning and nothing’s going to change.”

