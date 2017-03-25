Stipe Miocic on UFC 211 Title Defense: ‘I’m Gonna go Out There Swinging’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
Stipe Miocic
Image Credit: Getty Images

Stipe Miocic is set to make his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defense.

Miocic will meet former UFC heavyweight title holder Junior dos Santos in a rematch from their Dec. 2014 bout. They’ll do battle at UFC 211 on May 13. In their first encounter, “Cigano” took a controversial unanimous decision victory.

This time, the two are fighting for the ultimate prize in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Miocic won the title back in May 2016 with a first-round knockout over Fabricio Werdum. He then successfully defended his championship against Alistair Overeem with another first-round knockout.

As for dos Santos, his last bout was against Ben Rothwell. “Cigano” turned in a dominant performance and earned a unanimous decision victory.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Miocic said he plans on throwing everything but the kitchen sink at dos Santos:

“Doesn’t get any better than this. They have two title fights, a bunch of top 5, top 10 guys fighting each other. These guys are going for broke. I’m just locked in like I do every fight. I have seven performance bonuses, that’s the most in the heavyweight division. I’m still young and I’ve got a lot more coming. I’m gonna go out there, and I go to bang, man. I don’t care what happens, I’m gonna go out there swinging – win or lose…I’m gonna be winning, though.”

