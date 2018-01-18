Stipe Miocic on Underdog Status: I Shut Everyone up

Stipe Miocic embraces the role of underdog.

This Saturday night (Jan. 20). Miocic will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. The bout is set to headline UFC 220 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card airs live on pay-per-view.

Miocic comes into the bout as a slight underdog despite being on the cusp of setting a UFC record for most successful heavyweight title defenses. Speaking to the media, Miocic explained why he welcomes the doubters (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m so used to it by now. I love being the underdog because I shut everyone up. That’s what this sport’s all about – it’s like ‘The Jerry Springer Show.’ … I’m walking out ‘and still.’ No one (else) is going to be champion until I leave.”

He went on to say he’s ready to get to work.

“I’m going to go out there and do my job. That’s what I do every time. I know he’s a big, tough guy, and he hits hard, but so do I. I pack a little punch. I might be smaller than him, but it’s all good.”