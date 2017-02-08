Stipe Miocic Opens As 2-To-1 Betting Favorite Over JDS For UFC 211 Rematch

As Fernando Quiles Jr. reported here at MMANews.com on Monday, a rematch between Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos appears to be set as the main event for the upcoming UFC 211 pay-per-view in May.

According to multiple outlets, UFC 211 will feature a main event of Stipe Miocic defending his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Junior Dos Santos in a rematch of their hellacious battle at UFC On FOX 13 in December of 2014, as well as a co-main event pitting Fabricio Werdum vs. Ben Rothwell.

Veteran MMA oddsmaker Joey Oddessa (Oddessa.com) has released his opening betting lines for the Miocic-JDS 2 headliner. In a turn of events, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Dos Santos, who closed as a 5-to-1 favorite over Miocic, whom he defeated back at the aforementioned “big FOX” event, opened as a 2-to-1 underdog to the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Oddessa’s opening lines have Miocic opening as a -205 favorite, while JDS starts off as a +167 underdog. What this means is a $100 bet on Dos Santos would earn you $167 profit if he were to pull off what Joey Oddessa considers an upset. Meanwhile, it would take a $205 bet on Miocic to net you $100 profit if he were to win as Oddessa expects.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2 takes place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 13th.