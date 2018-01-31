Stipe Miocic Opens As Betting Favorite Against Daniel Cormier In UFC 226 Super Fight

The opening betting lines for the champion versus champion “Super Fight” at UFC 226 between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have been released.

Although there have been those who feel the style matchup favors the smaller man, the odds makers at Odd Shark have set the opening betting lines in favor of the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Miocic (18-2), who is coming off his impressive five-round unanimous decision victory over dangerous knockout artist Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in January, opened as a -185 betting favorite in the upcoming Super Fight.

Cormier (20-1-1), who reclaimed the undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Championship with a second-round stoppage of Volkan Oezdemir at the same event, has been set as a +155 betting underdog in the champion versus champion bout with Miocic.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier goes down during UFC’s annual International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, July 7, airing live via pay-per-view.

Fight fans, we need your opinions. Now that Miocic is considered as a favorite going into his “super fight” with Cormier, do you think he’s finally getting the respect he deserves? Also if you were a betting man, would you bet on Miocic or Cormier? Give us your two cents in the comments below.