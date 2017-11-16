UFC Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic on Track for Return in 2018

According to reports, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic may be on the brink of returning to the promotion in early 2018

MMAFighting reported on Thursday that progress is being made which will see the champion back to business next year:

“Contract talks have finally restarted between Stipe Miocic’s camp and the promotion, MMA Fighting has learned. According to sources, the talks are trending in the right direction and there is optimism Miocic will return to action to defend his title in the first quarter of 2018.”

Miocic’s last appearance inside the Octagon was all the way back in May when he saw off the challenge of Junior dos Santos at UFC 211. Miocic had voiced his displeasure with his current deal and this was echoed by his management team in July. It was confirmed that the Ohio-native was unhappy to learn that he earned less than his last two opponents (dos Santos and Alistair Overeem) despite being the champion.

Just who Miocic will be pitted against in his return to action is uncertain but there is plenty of time for a number of fighters to plead their case as to why they deserve a shot at the strap. Miocic can set the UFC heavyweight title defenses record with one more victory as champion. The current record of 2 defenses is shared by the 35-year-old, Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar, Tim Sylvia and Randy Couture.