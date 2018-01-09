Stipe Miocic Says UFC ‘Obviously’ Wants Francis Ngannou to Defeat Him

Stipe Miocic isn’t feeling the love from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On Jan. 20, Miocic will put his heavyweight gold on the line against Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” has been on a tear and recently knocked out Alistair Overeem in devastating fashion to earn his title opportunity.

While Miocic is just one win away from breaking the UFC record for most title defenses, it seems as though Ngannou is the bigger story going into the fight. When asked if he views this as a slight by the UFC because they hope for a new champion, Miocic made his answer clear (via MMAFighting.com):

“Obviously, for sure. Listen, I feel a little bit disrespected, but I’m not going to dwell on it. He’s got more hype on him I guess. The guy hits super hard. We’re making a big thing about it. I’ve fought some good guys, you know? That’s how we are. I’m not much of a trash talker I just like to fight, that’s what I do.”