Stipe Miocic Silences a Nation With Knockout of Fabricio Werdum

All it took was one perfectly-placed right-hand for Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion and silence a nation in the same moment.

Miocic knocked out Fabricio Werdum back at UFC 198 while backing up, delivering his powerful right on the chin of the Brazilian.

Fighting in his home country, Werdum was expected to have no problems defending his belt against Miocic. Instead, the Cleveland-based firefighter made a statement and claimed the crown.

Miocic is set to defend his belt against Francis Ngannou later this month at UFC 220 from the TD Garden in Boston. You can relive that incredible night in the career of Miocic in this edition of UFC Knockout of the Week in the video above.