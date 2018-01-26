Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Booked For UFC 226 (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The UFC has announced Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier will serve as UFC 226’s main event on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both fighters will be coaches on the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

BREAKING NEWS: Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will face off for the UFC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE at UFC 226 in Las Vegas! https://t.co/71BWu4WXPc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 26, 2018

Original:

If the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has their way, then a “super fight” between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will come to fruition.

It’s clear that Cormier is close to retiring. The 38-year-old has said numerous times that he’ll hang up his gloves when he hits 40. In addition to that, Cormier has said he’d like to stay at light heavyweight to let his training partner Cain Velasquez compete for heavyweight gold once again.

Be that as it may, the UFC has other plans. Miocic recently broke the record for most successful heavyweight title defenses in the promotion’s history. He dominated Francis Ngannou on his way to a unanimous decision victory in the main event of UFC 220.

Ariel Helwani recently went on Twitter to claim that UFC officials are taking steps to make Miocic vs. Cormier a reality:

UFC is currently working towards booking a champion vs. champion fight between HW champ Stipe Miocic and LHW champion Daniel Cormier later this year, multiple sources say. Nothing finalized just yet. Fight would be for Miocic’s heavyweight title. Moving in right direction. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 26, 2018

