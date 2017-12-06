Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou Set For UFC 220 on Jan. 20

A massive heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou is set.

MMAFighting.com has confirmed with sources close to the situation that Micoc will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220. The card takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 20.

Miocic last defended his championship back in May. He earned a first-round TKO victory over Junior dos Santos. It was Miocic’s second successful title defense.

As for Ngannou, he has yet to be beaten under the UFC banner. In his last bout, he stiffened Alistair Overeem in the first round with a thunderous left hand. It was the seventh knockout victory in “The Predator’s” young career.