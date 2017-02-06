Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos 2 Booked For UFC 211 Title Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Remember when a rematch between Stipe Miocic (16-2) and Junior dos Santos (18-4) was in the discussion phase? Well now it’s set.

MMAFighting.com has brought word that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Miocic will meet dos Santos once again. The two will trade leather on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The news is sure to annoy Fabricio Werdum.

In their first encounter, “Cigano” walked away with a controversial unanimous decision win. Since the loss, Miocic has gone on a four-fight winning streak including a first-round knockout over Werdum to capture the heavyweight gold.

Meanwhile, dos Santos has gone 1-1 since the bout. He suffered a TKO defeat to Alistair Overeem in the second round. Just when many thought he was done, dos Santos beat Ben Rothwell in a dominant performance.

This will be the fifth time dos Santos has entered the Octagon either defending or fighting for a championship in the UFC. It’ll be Miocic’s second title defense.

